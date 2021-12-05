UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $52.70 on Thursday. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.74.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.