UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Purchases $12,789.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Benjamin J. Mclean bought 147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,789.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $92.10.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after purchasing an additional 555,622 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 341,822 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 328,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in UFP Industries by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 198,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

