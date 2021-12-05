UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Cut to $57.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. UiPath has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,357 shares of company stock worth $22,592,750. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

