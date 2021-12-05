Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $433.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.96.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.