Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $424.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.96.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.