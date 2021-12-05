Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.70-$17.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.700-$17.100 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.81. 2,128,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

