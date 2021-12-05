UMA (UMA) Market Cap Hits $686.46 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for about $10.64 or 0.00021580 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $686.46 million and $38.76 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UMA has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA's total supply is 105,410,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,527,680 coins. UMA's official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA's official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

