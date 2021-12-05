Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,807 shares during the period. Unilever makes up 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Unilever worth $146,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $51.29 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

