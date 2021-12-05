UniMex Network (UMX) Price Tops $0.54

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. UniMex Network has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $48,828.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001081 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00058030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.02 or 0.08459222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00063108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00081210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,082.54 or 0.98809740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002680 BTC.

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,408,618 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

