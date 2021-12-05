United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 1,690 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 96,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

