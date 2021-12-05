United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.13.

