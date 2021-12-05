United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 167.9% during the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 9,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 314.3% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $383.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.