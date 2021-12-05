United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,347 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,871. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

