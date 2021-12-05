United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,298 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $647.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $602.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.77. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.45 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $183.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

