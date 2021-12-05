United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 959 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $252.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $205.38 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.19 and its 200 day moving average is $248.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

