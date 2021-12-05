United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.30 million, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.09. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.90 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George D. Milligan bought 4,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

