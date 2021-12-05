United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,476,000 after purchasing an additional 92,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,472,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 45,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,798 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,750. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $185.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.80 and its 200-day moving average is $192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.43 and a 12-month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

