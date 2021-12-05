UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.82.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $449.32 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

