Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $121.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.07.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

