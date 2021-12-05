UnlimitedIP Trading 49.3% Lower Over Last Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $152,516.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00216986 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

