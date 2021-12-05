Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.57

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.57 and traded as low as $17.19. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 285,115 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

