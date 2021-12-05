VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Marks Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $180.11 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $148.51 and a 1 year high of $248.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.58.

