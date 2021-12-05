Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,598 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.8% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

