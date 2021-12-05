Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after buying an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

