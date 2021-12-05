Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 317,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

