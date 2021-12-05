Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

