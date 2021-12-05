Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $107.77 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

