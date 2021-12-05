Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Raised by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.