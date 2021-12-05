Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,236,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 145,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,271,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,567,000 after purchasing an additional 282,740 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $231.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.29 and its 200 day moving average is $228.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

