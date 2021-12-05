Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Position Increased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

