Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $140.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

