Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $327.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $327.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.68.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $249.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.18. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock worth $5,817,839 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

