Veil Market Capitalization Achieves $1.10 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $428.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,827.87 or 0.99560598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053041 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00272111 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.88 or 0.00438152 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00191638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001799 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

