Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 2,238 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $77.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

