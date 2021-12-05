Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.