Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 14,900 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $23,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of VV opened at $210.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.71. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.49 and a 52-week high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

