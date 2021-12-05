Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 16,094 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 306.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 297.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $252,864,000 after purchasing an additional 774,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $258.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a PE ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.