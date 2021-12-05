Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up to $122.67

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $122.67, but opened at $132.65. Veritiv shares last traded at $131.22, with a volume of 362 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTV shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter worth $1,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 76.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 8.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 15.3% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

