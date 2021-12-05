Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Raised by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 3.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

