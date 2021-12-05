Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.