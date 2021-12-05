Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Position Boosted by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.