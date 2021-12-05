Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 230.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Veru has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Veru by 58,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Veru by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

