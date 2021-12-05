Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Buys 305,816 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 305,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,871,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98.

NYSE XM opened at $32.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.66. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,619,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $11,364,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,313,000. 14.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XM shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

