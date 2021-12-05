Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $17,608.50 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 1,170 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $17,608.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.27 and a beta of 0.68. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
