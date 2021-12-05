Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $17,608.50 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 1,170 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $17,608.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.27 and a beta of 0.68. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.