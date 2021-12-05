Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $3,867,671.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,725 shares of company stock worth $24,026,859. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $137.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 104.73 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

