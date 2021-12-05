Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00.

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Amundi bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.