Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCISY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vinci has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

