Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on VCISY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

VCISY opened at $24.09 on Friday. Vinci has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

