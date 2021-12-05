Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells $66,368.75 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $66,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -50.93 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

