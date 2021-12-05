Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 13,700 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 95.9% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $322.11 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $316.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

